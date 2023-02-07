Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring with the Milwaukee Bucks, by the numbers

As LeBron James zeroes in on Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA career scoring mark, passing it either Tuesday night or Thursday in Los Angeles against the Bucks, take a look back at some of the eye-popping achievements Abdul-Jabbar collected during his six-year stay with the Bucks at the start of his career.

Abdul-Jabbar scored 14,211 of his 38,387 points as a member of the Bucks, where he won a Rookie of the Year award, three MVPs (1971, 1972, 1974) and the 1971 NBA championship.

14,211 points scored with the Bucks

Though he only played six seasons, that would still be the franchise-best mark for seven NBA franchises (Toronto, LA Clippers, Charlotte, Memphis, Orlando, New Orleans, Brooklyn).

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (then, Lew Alcindor) is the franchise leader in field goals made.

5,902 field goals with the Bucks

That's still the top mark in Bucks history (Giannis is approaching 5,700). He shot 55% from the field with the Bucks, while Giannis shoots 54% in his career.

45 games of 40 or more points with the Bucks

Through Feb. 6, there are only 144 games in Bucks history in which a Milwaukee player has scored 40 points or more, giving Abdul-Jabbar 31 percent of these instances. It took the franchise collectively until 2019 (Giannis on Jan. 5 of that year) to collect another 45 40-point games in the years after Abdul-Jabbar retired, nearly 45 seasons later. Abdul-Jabbar also had three 40-point playoff games.

10 games of 50 or more points with the Bucks

That's a full half of the 50-point games in franchise history since Abdul-Jabbar left; six have been authored by Antetokounmpo, one by Brandon Jennings, one by Khris Middleton and two by Michael Redd. The franchise went 32 years after Abdul-Jabbar left without another 50-point game until Michael Redd scored 57 on Nov. 11, 2006.

1,692 points scored by Abdul-Jabbar in the Bucks postseason

Bear in mind, that's with fewer potential games than in current seasons, averaging 30 points per game over 57 contests. Giannis has the most in franchise history with 2,035 points in 76 games (26.8 per game).

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar fights for position with the Baltimore Bullets' Wes Unseld during Game 1 of the 1971 NBA Finals.

15,706 points by Giannis Antetokounmpo (through Feb. 6)

It's a mark which still leaves Giannis 6,999 points shy of halfway to Kareem's career ledger of 38,387. If Giannis averaged 30 points per game, he'd still need 233 games (nearly three full seasons) to get halfway.

8 playoff games in which Antetokounmpo has 40 or more points

It's one area where he does have a leg up on Abdul-Jabbar (who has three). Only four others (Ray Allen, Michael Redd, Terry Cummings, Khris Middleton) have a single 40-point playoff game. Giannis has the only 50-pointer, scored in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to clinch the 2021 championship.

Wilt Chamberlain blocks a shot by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during the playoffs in 1972.

Bucks snap Lakers historic 33-game winning streak in 1971-72

It's still the longest winning streak in NBA history, snapped when Kareem scored 39 points with 20 rebounds to help the Bucks prevail on Jan. 9, 1972, 120-104. The Lakers also beat the Bucks once early in the winning streak and went on to defeat the Bucks in the Western Conference Finals, 4-2, despite 33.7 points per game in that series from Abdul-Jabbar. The Bucks also were responsible for ending the second-longest winning streak in NBA history on Dec. 15, 2015, topping Golden State, 108-95, to snap the Warriors 28-win start to the year.

16 of the top 20 scoring performances by a Bucks rookie belong to Abdul-Jabbar

It's 16 of the top 19, to be precise, part of his remarkable Rookie of the Year season in 1969-70. Brandon Jennings has a Bucks rookie record with 55 points in 2009. Abdul-Jabbar has the next 11 highest scoring efforts, ranging from 51 to 38 points. Glenn Robinson has the other three in the top 20.

1 three-pointer hit in Abdul-Jabbar's career

Considering how easy he made it look during the 1986-87 season with the Lakers, you might be surprised to learn that Abdul-Jabbar never hit more. He missed his other 17 attempts, all coming in the final 10 years of his career once the 3-point line was established in the NBA in the 1979-80 season. For the first half of his career, it wasn't even an option.

Fans may still wince when Giannis pulls up for a 3-pointer, but he has hit 482 of them.

2 players involved in the 1975 trade that sent Kareem to the Lakers now have Bucks jerseys retired

After the 1974-75 season, Abdul-Jabbar insisted on a trade to a coastal team, and the Bucks ultimately exchanged him to the Lakers for Junior Bridgeman, Brian Winters, Dave Meyers and Elmore Smith. It's a sore subject in Milwaukee sports history, but the trade was a good one.

Bridgeman often came off the bench but was frequently one of the league's best sixth men and has played in more games than anyone in Bucks history (711) — and yet, his jersey was retired in 1988, a year and a half before Abdul-Jabbar played his last NBA game.

Antetokounmpo will presumably play his 700th career game against the Lakers and will be on his way to passing Bridgeman this year. Brian Winters, meanwhile, finds himself in the top-10 in bucks history in points, assists, steals, minutes. His number was retired in 1983, a full six years before Abdul-Jabbar retired and nearly 10 years before Abdul-Jabbar's own jersey was sent to the rafters of the Bradley Center in April of 1993.

3 MVP awards won by Abdul-Jabbar with the Bucks

He also won three win the Lakers after taking the prize in 1971, 1972 and 1974 with the Bucks.

6 All-Star appearances with the Bucks

He was selected for the all-star game every season he was in Milwaukee, which still represented a franchise record for appearances until Antetokounmpo was selected for his seventh this year.

