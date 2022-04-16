Kareem Abdul-Jabbar turns 75: Looking back at the basketball legend in images

The sky hook

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was larger than life as Lew Alcindor at Power Memorial High School in New York and as a UCLA Bruin. When he changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the NBA, the legend continued to grow. Today, he remains an influential person on many platforms. Abdul-Jabbar turns 75 on April 16.

Seven-foot one-inch Kareem Abdul -Jabbar, competing for the UCLA freshman team, shown Feb. 23, 1966, stuffs two points as his team swamped a Southern California junior college team for one of its 17 consecutive victories. Abdul-Jabbar has reminded some of Wilt Chamberlain or Bill Russell as he averaged 33.7 points and controlled the rebounds. (AP Photo)

The Los Angeles Lakers, from left, Magic Johnson, James Worthy, Byron Scott, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, A.C. Green and Michael Cooper, adorn the latest General Mills Wheaties cereal box, 1 million of which will be distributed in California in honor of the Lakers recent recovery of the NBA world title, June 24, 1988. (AP Photo/Ira Mark Gostin)

Kareem Abdul Jabbar, formerly known as Lew Alcindor, leaps high for the ball during the Power-Rice high school game at Power Memorial Gym in New York on Feb. 11, 1965. (AP Photo/ Harvey Lippman)

Earvin “Magic” Johnson, left, is greeted by former teammate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during halftime ceremonies at the Lakers-Celtics game to retire Johnson’s jersey at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif., Feb. 17, 1992. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Basketball great Wilt Chamberlain, right, congratulates Los Angeles Lakers’ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar before game, Friday, April 6, 1984 in Los Angeles for surpassing Chamberlain’s NBA previous all-time regular-season scoring record of 31,419 in Las Vegas Thursday. (AP Photo/Mark Avery)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, center for the Los Angeles Lakers, goes to the basket as the NBA team opened their training camp with picture day at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, Calif., Sept. 22, 1976. Abdul-Jabbar, at seven feet two inches, is in his second season as a Laker. (AP Photo/David F. Smith)

Kareem Abdul Jabbar, formerly known as Lew Alcindor, 7-foot-1 basketball star at Power Memorial High School in New York, tells newsmen in New York on May 4, 1965 that he was accepted UCLA?s invitation to go to college on the coast. Newsmen hold up microphones to the giant court star. Alcindor said he?d watched UCLA?s National Champions on television in the recent NCAA tournament and added, ?I think I?ll be able to play with them.? (AP Photo/Anthony Camerano)

NBA Hall of Fame center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar #33 of the Los Angeles Lakers talks to the crowd after receiving an award during a ceremony at Chicago Stadium in Chicago, Illinois in 1989. (Photo by: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (L) talks with head coach Jim Todd during their game against the Chicago Bulls on 19 February, 2000 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. This is Abdul-Jabbar’s first game as an assistant coach for the Clippers. AFP PHOTO Jeff KOWALSKY

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda needs the help of the bench to even out a photo of himself with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of the Los Angeles Lakers, right, and actor Jack Lemmon, lower left, at a Dodgers-Celebrity baseball exhibition game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, July 17, 1983. Several dozen celebrities and sports figures from other sports participated. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 18: U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton meets with Cultural Ambassador Kareem Abdul Jabbar at the State Department January 18, 2012 in Washington, DC. According to the State Department, Jabbar, a National Basketball Association superstar and hall of fame player, “will lead conversations with young people on the importance of education, social and racial tolerance, cultural understanding, and using sports as a means of empowerment.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) meets with Cultural Ambassador Kareem Abdul Jabbar at the State Department January 18, 2012, in Washington, DC. According to the State Department, Jabbar, a National Basketball Association superstar and hall of fame player, “will lead conversations with young people on the importance of education, social and racial tolerance, cultural understanding, and using sports as a means of empowerment.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Dana Perino speak during a rehearsal before a taping of Jeopardy! Power Players Week at DAR Constitution Hall on April 21, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar unveils a statue of himself at Staples Center on November 16, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Retired professional basketball player Kareem Abdul-Jabaar addresses delegates on the fourth and final day of the Democratic National Convention at Wells Fargo Center on July 28, 2016, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. /(SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

A Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 1989 All-Time Scoring basketball (estimate USD $300,000-$500,000) is displayed at a press preview of Julien’s Auctions Presents Icons And Idols: Rock ‘N’ Roll, Hollywood and Sports, November 23, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. – The auction will take place live and online from December 1-4. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Oscar Robinson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar wave to the crowd during a timeout during the first half in Game Four of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum on July 14, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

James Donaldson of the Dallas Mavericks tries to block Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during the NBA Western Division semifinal game on Sunday, April 28, 1986 in Inglewood at Forum. Jabbar scored 28 points and helped the Lakers defeat Dallas 130-116. (AP Photo)

Lew Alcindor, (Kareem Abdul Jabbar) New York City?s wonder of the high school hardwood circuit, basketball that is, runs through workout in preparation for tournament play, Feb. 17, 1965 in New York. The 7-foot-1 star has received numerous offers from colleges and even the pros say he?s one of the hottest players to come along since wilt chamberlain. He plays for power memorial high school. (AP Photo)

UCLA Bruins center Lew Alcindor later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in action against Holy Cross. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA Bruins center Lew Alcindor (33) later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shoots against the Purdue Boilermakers during the inaugural game at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA Bruins center Lew Alcindor (33) later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar with his father Lewis Alcindor Sr after defeating the Purdue Boilermakers 92-72 in the National Championship game at Freedom Hall. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Bucks center Lew Alcindor (33) also known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shoots over Los Angeles Lakers center Wilt Chamberlain (13) at the Forum. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabber (33) in action against the Detroit Pistons during the 1988 NBA Finals at the Silverdome. Mandatory Credit: MPS-USA TODAY Sports

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Irvin “Magic” Johnson on stage during the ceremony unveiling the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar statue in front of the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Byron Scott (center) poses with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (left) and Magic Johnson at press conference to announcee Scott as Los Angeles Lakers coach at Toyota Sports Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA Bruins center Lew Alcindor (33) later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in action against the Dayton Flyers during the 1967 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Freedom Hall. The Bruins beat the Flyers 79-64. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

UCLA Bruins former player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar speaks during a halftime ceremony honoring him before the UCLA Bruins against the Arizona Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA Bruins center Lew Alcindor later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar during the 1967 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons- USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Bucks center Lew Alcindor (33) (later known as) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) in action against the Los Angeles Lakers center Wilt Chamberlain (13). Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Former NBA player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar poses for photos with former player Oscar Robertson during the NBA Award Show at Barker Hanger. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Milwaukee Bucks center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33) against Los Angeles Lakers center Wilt Chamberlain (13). Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network.

Milwaukee Bucks center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33) against Boston Celtics center Dave Cowens (18). Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network.

Former NBA great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has written a book called Brothers in Arms: The Epic Story of the 761st Tank Battalion, WWII’s Forgotten Heroes. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY NETWORK

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shows some moves to Phoenix Mercury rookie center Brittney Griner after practice in Phoenix May 15, 2013. Griner was the first overall pick in this years WNBA draft. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is honored during halftime during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

