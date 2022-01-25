Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: John Stockton’s statements making athletes look like dumb jocks

According to Abdul-Jabbar, such comments damage professional athletes’ reputations. “I think statements like that make the public look upon athletes basically as dumb jocks, for trying to explain away something that is obviously a pandemic.” “It doesn’t make sense what he’s saying. This is a preventative measure that has been useful in many different circumstances,” the legendary center continued. “I don’t understand anyone saying anything else.”

Source: BasketNews

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Haven’t seen too much mask enforcement in any NBA arena, at any point, since fans returned. So this is an outlier in more ways than one.

John Stockton’s defiance of mask mandate forces Gonzaga to suspend NBA Hall of Famer’s basketball season tickets spokesman.com/stories/2022/j… – 3:51 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

John Stockton’s tickets have been revoked at Gonzaga after he refused to wear a mask.

Here’s the @sltrib story on @SpokesmanReview‘s interview with the former Jazz PG:

sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 1:58 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Gonzaga suspends John Stockton’s season tickets because he won’t wear a mask; he tells @TheoLawson_SR of the Spokesman-Review in Spokane in this story that “over 100” professional athletes have died from vaccines on the field of play. spokesman.com/stories/2022/j… – 12:07 PM

Mike Finger @mikefinger

The John Stockton story is another sad reminder that Aaron Rodgers probably is not going to wake up one morning and realize, “Wow, I was wrong.” – 11:48 AM

More on this storyline

“I think John’s reaction to the vaccine is extreme and not based on reality or facts,” Abdul-Jabbar expressed.” If John could just check the facts out he would understand that this vaccine is saving lives and preventing people from having serious reactions to the virus.” -via BasketNews / January 25, 2022

Detlef Schrempf: Bat shit crazy. I am so disappointed we have so many role models not up to the task. This is not helping! -via Twitter / January 25, 2022

Michael Scotto: Kyrie Irving was asked if anything would change his stance on getting vaccinated. He concluded a long answer by saying “I’ve made my decision already, and I’m standing on it.” He added, “It’s not going to be swayed just because of one thing in this NBA life.” -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / January 18, 2022