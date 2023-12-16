Karate Combat 43: Anthony Pettis vs. Benson Henderson live stream
LAS VEGAS – Karate Combat 43 features two of the most recognizable lightweights in UFC history as they fight for the third time – but this time, in a different combat sport.
Anthony Pettis and Benson Henderson collide Friday and the entire event is live and free on MMA Junkie. UFC Hall of Famers Georges St-Pierre and Bas Rutten will be on commentary. The stream begins at 9 p.m. ET.
Also set to compete at the event, former UFC fighter Sam Alvey challenges champion Ross Levine, kickboxing legend Raymond Daniels competes, and a handful of other UFC alumni test their skills on the mat – with striking only and no takedowns.
Check out the full lineup below:
Anthony Pettis vs. Benson Henderson
Sam Alvey vs. Ross Levine – for vacant heavyweight title
Melinda Fabian vs. Omaira Molina
Raymond Daniels vs. Adrian Hadribeaj
Shannon Hudson vs. Chinzo Machida
Antonio Arroyo vs. Zackaria Benbouchta
Javier Arteaga vs. Elijah Everill
Gabriel Diaz vs. Loxbey Montalvan
Jordan Lee Barker vs. Damian Villa
Batgerel Danaa vs. Freddy Masabo
Brandon Jenkins vs. Gorjan Slaveski
Federico Avella vs. Shahzaib Khan
Armus Guyton vs. Omar Morales