Karan Higdon ditches the Peach Bowl

The Peach Bowl apparently isn’t as big of a deal as it would like to be.

Michigan running back Karan Higdon has announced that he will skip the Atlanta exhibition against Florida to focus on draft preparations, via Nick Baumgardner of the Detroit Free Press.

Higdon, a team captain and the program’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2011, joins safety Devin Bush and defensive end Rashan Gary as key players who won’t be playing in the game.

“After a thorough evaluation between my parents and the UM staff, we have deemed that it is in my best interest to not play in the Peach Bowl and to utilize this time to get prepared to pursue my dreams in the NFL,” Higdon said in a statement. “To all my fans and supporters I thank you for the amount of support to not just me but this 2018 team.”

As a running back, Higdon faces a higher chance of suffering injury, which makes it even more sensible for him to pass on playing one more game that generates a ton of money for Michigan but nothing for him. This trend of NFL-caliber players skipping bowl games surely will continue, with an expanded playoff perhaps the only way to get more players to choose to keep playing.