Kara Lawson writes heartfelt tribute to Celtics after landing Duke job
Kara Lawson was only on the Celtics' coaching staff for one season, but it was clearly a special experience both for her and the team.
On Sunday, C's head coach Brad Stevens and some of the Celtics players both congratulated Lawson on her new job as head coach of the women's basketball team at Duke and described how much of an impact she made in her limited time in Boston.
Download the MyTeams app for the latest Celtics news and analysis
Marcus Smart was effusive in his praise for the former Olympic gold medalist, saying, "she became more than just my shooting coach, she became a longtime friend and somebody I know I can talk to if I ever need advice."
On Wednesday morning, it was Lawson's turn to express her appreciation for the Celtics in an emotional social media post, writing, "These men have changed my life. I have loved my time with the Boston Celtics. Our players are authentic, intelligent, creative and passionate men. They motivated me every day to be my best for them."
It's been an emotional few days for me. And, while I couldn't be more excited for the opportunity in front of me at Duke University, I would be remiss if I didn't talk about the team I'm leaving behind. These men have changed my life. I have loved my time with the Boston Celtics. Our players are authentic, intelligent, creative and passionate men. They motivated me every day to be my best for them. They surprised me last night by all wearing @DukeWBB T-shirts for an incredible show of support before I head to Durham. I cried. They would probably laugh and tell you I've cried a lot these last few days but I will tell you having relationships with players that move you to those kinds of emotions is the most meaningful pursuit one can have as a coach. I love them and I will miss them.
A post shared by Kara Lawson (@20karalawson) on Jul 14, 2020 at 4:27am PDT
Seeing the entire C's contingent decked out in Duke women's basketball shirts makes you realize the genuine affection and appreciation the players built for Lawson in such a short time - and it's no surprise that Jayson Tatum is front and center in the picture as Lawson heads to Durham.
Enes Kanter, always a consistent presence on social media, summed up the photo with a perfect one-word caption: FAMILY.
FAMILY ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Up7NefK5aW
— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) July 14, 2020
With Lawson leaving the Orlando bubble, the Celtics are replacing her on the traveling coaching staff with Brandon Bailey, who is also in his first season as a Celtics assistant.
Kara Lawson writes heartfelt tribute to Celtics after landing Duke job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston