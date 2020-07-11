Kara Lawson hired as new Duke head coach

Duke announced on Saturday that Kara Lawson, a former Tennessee guard and ESPN commentator, has been hired as the new head coach of the school’s women’s basketball team.

Lawson, 39, had been an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics before accepting the job at Duke, where she will be replacing Joanne McCallie. McCallie announced earlier this month that she would not be returning to the program.

OFFICIAL. Welcome to Duke, Kara Lawson! pic.twitter.com/0IIV5WprPD — Duke Women’s Basketball (@DukeWBB) July 11, 2020





Lawson is the first Black head coach in the program’s history, the second Black head coach hired by an ACC school this offseason and the third Black woman coaching an ACC women’s team. In total, there are five Black head coaches in the league on the women’s side.

