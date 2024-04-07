Kara Kohler leads Olympic rowing trials winners, eyes second medal

Kara Kohler qualified for her third Olympics by winning the single sculls at the U.S. Olympic Trials, leading a total of five rowers to make Team USA in Sarasota, Florida, on Sunday.

Kohler, who earned quadruple sculls bronze at the 2012 London Games, easily won Sunday's single sculls final to make her second consecutive Olympics in that event.

Kohler, 33, placed ninth in the single sculls at the Tokyo Games and was fourth at the 2023 World Championships.

Later Sunday, Jessica Thoennes and Azja Czajkowski won the women's pair and Oliver Bub and William Bender won the men's pair to make the Olympic team.

Thoennes, 28, finished fourth in the eight at the Tokyo Olympics. She also earned 2023 World silver in the eight.

In other events at trials, winning rowers advanced to a final Olympic and Paralympic qualifier in May in Switzerland, where they can clinch berths in Paris racing against international competition.

Last month, the first 21 members of the Olympic team were named making up the women's eight, four, double sculls and lightweight double sculls and the men's four.

The men's eight was also named last month, but that boat must still earn an Olympic spot at the final international qualifier in May.

