Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir extends contract with FC Bayern Women

Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir has signed a new contract with FC Bayern Women until 2026, while also agreeing a one-year extension to her loan deal at Bayer Leverkusen, where she spent the 2023/24 season. The 22-year-old Icelandic attacking midfielder has been at Bayern since 2021, making 34 appearances for the club. She played 25 times for Leverkusen last season, scoring five goals.

Rech: 'Has developed very well'

Bianca Rech, head of FC Bayern Women: “We’re very pleased that Karólína has extended her contract with us until 2026. She’s developed very well over the last year in Leverkusen and had a good season. In an in-depth discussion with Karólína, we said it’ll be important to have lots of playing time in the future as well. Another year at Leverkusen is therefore an important step in her development.”

Find out how the women will prepare for next season:

FC Bayern Women’s pre-season schedule