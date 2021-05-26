Kaprielian tosses 7 scoreless innings, A’s beat Mariners 6-3

  • Oakland Athletics' James Kaprielian pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    1/7

    Mariners Athletics Baseball

    Oakland Athletics' James Kaprielian pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager (15) throws out Oakland Athletics' Stephen Piscotty, left, at first base during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    2/7

    Mariners Athletics Baseball

    Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager (15) throws out Oakland Athletics' Stephen Piscotty, left, at first base during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson, right, is congratulated by third base coach Mark Kotsay (7) after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    3/7

    Mariners Athletics Baseball

    Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson, right, is congratulated by third base coach Mark Kotsay (7) after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Seattle Mariners players and coaches observe a moment of silence for victims of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility before a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Mariners in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    4/7

    Mariners Athletics Baseball

    Seattle Mariners players and coaches observe a moment of silence for victims of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility before a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Mariners in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • Oakland Athletics' Mark Canha (20) is congratulated by Stephen Piscotty (25) after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    5/7

    Mariners Athletics Baseball

    Oakland Athletics' Mark Canha (20) is congratulated by Stephen Piscotty (25) after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • Seattle Mariners second baseman Ty France, top, throws to first base after forcing Oakland Athletics' Aramis Garcia (37) out at second base on a double play hit into by Mark Canha during the second inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    6/7

    Mariners Athletics Baseball

    Seattle Mariners second baseman Ty France, top, throws to first base after forcing Oakland Athletics' Aramis Garcia (37) out at second base on a double play hit into by Mark Canha during the second inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano hits an RBI-single against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    7/7

    Mariners Athletics Baseball

    Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano hits an RBI-single against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Oakland Athletics' James Kaprielian pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager (15) throws out Oakland Athletics' Stephen Piscotty, left, at first base during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Oakland Athletics' Matt Olson, right, is congratulated by third base coach Mark Kotsay (7) after hitting a home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Seattle Mariners players and coaches observe a moment of silence for victims of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility before a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the Mariners in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Oakland Athletics' Mark Canha (20) is congratulated by Stephen Piscotty (25) after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Seattle Mariners second baseman Ty France, top, throws to first base after forcing Oakland Athletics' Aramis Garcia (37) out at second base on a double play hit into by Mark Canha during the second inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano hits an RBI-single against the Seattle Mariners during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BEN ROSS
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — James Kaprielian pitched seven scoreless innings and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 6-3 on Wednesday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Kaprielian (2-0) surrendered just two hits and two walks, striking out four in his third career start as the A’s snapped a three-game losing streak.

Matt Olson launched his 13th homer of the season and Seth Brown had two hits and two RBIs for Oakland. Ramón Laureano and Matt Chapman also drove in runs.

The A's jumped on Seattle starter Robert Dugger for two runs in the first inning, including an RBI double by Brown. Dugger (0-1) allowed five runs on five hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings.

Olson’s third-inning homer made it 3-0. He drove in another run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly as the A’s pushed ahead 6-0.

Jarred Kelenic, Mitch Haniger and Kyle Seager drove in runs for the Mariners in the eighth inning off Yusmeiro Petit. Jake Diekman came in to record the final four outs and earn his sixth save.

HEATING UP

Oakland's Elvis Andrus had two hits following a three-hit performance on Tuesday. The veteran has hit .308 over his last 17 games, raising his season average from .143 to .197.

“I feel a lot better at the plate, especially yesterday,” Andrus said. “I was able to find myself again and feel like myself like before. It’s been a really long, long process for me to be able to just feel comfortable at the plate. Hopefully, yesterday was a day to get me going and just continue to do that for quite a few months.”

HEAVY HEARTS

Before the game, the teams held a moment of silence for the victims of a mass shooting Wednesday morning at a rail yard in San Jose. The shooter killed eight people before taking his own life.

“It’s awful,” Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. “And there are way too many of these things. It always hits home. It hits home more so when you are at home. It’s just awful. We play a baseball game today but this certainly is way more important than that. Hearts out to the families that have lost loved ones.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: LHP Marco Gonzales, out since late April with a left forearm strain, was expected to throw a simulated game of 40 to 45 pitches this week. He could return to the rotation as soon as next week, though the team will be cautious. “You will not see him go out there and go six innings and 95 pitches the first time,” manager Scott Servais said. “No chance. We will slow play it and build him up as we go along.”

Athletics: DH Mitch Moreland (rib) could return before the end of Oakland’s current homestand. Moreland has taken batting practice and fielded ground balls in recent days. “He’s turned a corner and is doing everything at this point,” Melvin said.

UP NEXT

Mariners: RHP Chris Flexen (4-2, 5.09 ERA) looks to beat the Texas Rangers for the second time this month as the AL West foes open a four-game series in Seattle on Thursday night.

Athletics: RHP Chris Bassitt (4-2, 3.69 ERA) takes the hill as Oakland welcomes the Los Angeles Angels for a four-game series beginning Thursday night. Bassitt beat the Angels on Saturday in Anaheim, allowing just two runs in 7 2/3 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Mickey Callaway banned through 2022, fired by Angels after investigation

    Major League Baseball placed Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway on its ineligible list through the end of the 2022 season Wednesday following an investigation into several accusations of sexual misconduct. "Effective immediately, we are ending Mickey Callaway's employment with the Angels," the team announced in a statement. "We appreciate Major League Baseball's diligent investigation, and support their decision."

  • Soccer-Emery urges Villarreal to break another barrier in Europa League final

    Villarreal coach Unai Emery believes the Europa League final against Manchester United is an opportunity for his side to assert themselves among the top teams on the continent, urging them to take the final step of winning a major trophy. "We've broken down the barrier of semi-finals in Europe and we feel proud of that but we feel a responsibility to take another step, because we want to keep breaking down barriers," Emery told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's game. Hailing from a town of 50,000 people, Villarreal were an unknown entity in Spain until getting promoted to La Liga for the first time in 1998 and have since consolidated their position among the top teams in the country.

  • NASCAR to use wet COTA takeaways for future rain races

    AUSTIN, Texas — NASCAR managed Mother Nature’s temper Sunday the best it could. As the Cup Series made its race debut at the Circuit of The Americas‘ 3.41-mile road course, it also took on its first true rain race in the modern era. Teams were equipped with proper wet-weather tires, but the circuit‘s 20 turns […]

  • NHL betting: Will the Islanders close out the series against the Penguins?

    Some pivotal Game 6s are on tap tonight with Lightning-Panthers, Golden Knights-Wild, and Islanders-Penguins.

  • Norman Powell with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets

    Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers) with a dunk vs the Denver Nuggets, 05/24/2021

  • NFL-All-time scoring leader Vinatieri to retire after 24 seasons

    The four-times Super Bowl champion, who started his career with the New England Patriots in 1996 before moving to the Indianapolis Colts in 2006, scored 2,673 points including 29 game-winning kicks -- two of which came at Super Bowls. No kicker has more Super Bowl rings than Vinatieri, who won it three time with the Patriots and once with the Colts.

  • Bellator 259 results: Cris Cyborg TKOs Leslie Smith with 9 seconds left to retain title

    Cris Cyborg retained her title with a dominant showing against Leslie Smith at Bellator 259.

  • Golf-Mickelson, Brady to face DeChambeau and Rodgers in The Match

    The fourth edition of The Match, which will be played in a modified alternate shot format, is scheduled for July 6 at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky. Mickelson, at 50, became the oldest major champion on Sunday when he won the PGA Championship while Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady, 43, collected a record-extending seventh Super Bowl win in February.

  • Chase Elliott wins rain-shortened Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

    You can‘t call a Chase Elliott victory on a road course “unexpected,” but little else was predictable in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the Circuit of The Americas road course in Austin, Texas. After all, Elliott came to COTA having won five of the previous 10 road races, and on Sunday the EchoPark […]

  • Soccer-Inter are Italian champions again -- so why might Conte leave?

    Italian media predicted the imminent end of coach Antonio Conte's time at Inter Milan on Wednesday, even as the club basked in the glow of becoming Serie A champions again after an 11-year-wait. Milan-based Gazzetta dello Sport ran the headline “Conte-Inter divorce” and predicted a separation within the next 48 hours. Corriere dello Sport wrote that the relationship was “finished” and that lawyer Angelo Capellini, who deals with contracts and negotiations, was at the club offices for a second consecutive day to oversee a contract termination.

  • Tyson Fury signs arbitrator-ordered fight contract with Deontay Wilder, promises first-round KO

    The man's not lacking in confidence.

  • Carla Esparza earns UFC Vegas 27 bonus for finishing Yan Xiaonan

    Carla Esparza, Bruno Silva, Justin Tafa and Jared Vanderaa all came away from UFC Vegas 27 with $50,000 performance bonuses for their work at UFC Vegas 27. Vanderaa and Tafa were awarded Fight of the Night bonuses for their heavyweight slugfest, while Esparza and Silva were awarded for their TKO victories over Yan Xiaonan and Victor Rodriguez, respectively. Esparza captured her performance of the night bonus after she stopped Yan Xiaonan in the second round of their strawweight co-main event. Esparza dominated Xiaonan with her wrestling prowess throughout the vast majority of the fight before stopping Xiaonan with unanswered strikes in the crucifix position that ultimately led to the referee stopping the fight. Tafa and Vanderaa captured their fight of the night bonuses after a heavyweight bloodbath. Vanderaa decisively outstruck Tafa all three rounds but was shaken by counters and bombs thrown by Tafa, especially in the second round. Although it was a great back and forth stand up brawl, Vanderaa certainly did enough to take the decision victory. Paul Felder retires from MMA during UFC Vegas 27 broadcast Truly, there is not much to say about Silva’s performance, but not because of a lack of skill, the fight only lasted one minute. Silva hit his opponent Victor Rodriguez with a big right hand and followed up with a knee in the clinch that visibly wobbled Rodriguez. Silva followed up with another right hand that dropped his opponent, and it only took two seconds of ground and pound and 60 seconds total before the referee saw enough. UFC Vegas 27 took place on Saturday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. No. 3 ranked bantamweight Rob Font put on a striking clinic against former champion and no. 4 ranked Cody Garbrandt in the fight card's main event. After five rounds of fighting, all three judges scored the fight for Font by unanimous decision.

  • Josh Taylor drops Jose Ramirez twice en route to undisputed title

    “I’ve trained for this all my life,” an emotional Taylor said.

  • Soccer-Aguero signs off in style as City celebrate title with Everton rout

    MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero said goodbye in style as his double off the bench in his final league match for the club helped them celebrate their Premier League title success in style with the 5-0 thrashing of Everton at The Etihad on Sunday. Aguero started on the bench as Pep Guardiola named a surprisingly strong starting team given they are playing in the Champions League final next weekend, but the Argentine could not be held back, helping condemn Everton to a 10th-placed finish. The already-crowned champions did not take their foot off the gas even though they had little to play for, with Kevin De Bruyne hammering the hosts into an 11th-minute lead before Gabriel Jesus made it 2-0 three minutes later.

  • Cameron Norrie loses Lyon final to Stefanos Tsitsipas but raises hopes of a good French Open

    Two of the surprise packages of this clay-court season have been British – initially Dan Evans, who made a deep run in Monte Carlo, and more lately Cameron Norrie, who played his second final in three weeks on Sunday. Unfortunately, Norrie wasn’t able to land a maiden ATP title in Lyon. But then he was up against Stefanos Tsitsipas, who has been the dominant force of 2021 outside the slams, and now stands at No 1 in the table of most rankings points gained since January 1. Nevertheless, it had been a hugely creditable effort for Norrie to go this far, especially when you consider that he took out top seed Dominic Thiem on Thursday, and then trounced big-hitting Russian Karen Khachanov in Saturday’s semi-final, losing only two games in the process. Norrie has come to clay late in his career, but it feels like this is developing into his favourite surface. He has one of the heaviest left-handed forehands in the game, loaded with top-spin, and uses it like a miniature version of Rafael Nadal. The result has been a tally of 14 wins and only four losses since he began his European clay-court swing in Barcelona. So while the French Open, which starts next Sunday, has traditionally been a graveyard of British hopes, there are reasons to hope that this year’s event could deliver some more positive results. Norrie’s previous final in Estoril had been a nervewracking affair which he eventually lost on a deciding-set tie-break to the more experienced Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Sunday was more straightforward for Tsitsipas, who needed only 69 minutes to hammer home a 6-3, 6-3 victory. It was Tsitsipas’ second title of the clay-court sequence, after he won Monte Carlo in mid-April, taking out Evans in the semi-final along the way. He has become a serious contender to upset the establishment – specifically Nadal and Novak Djokovic – at Roland Garros over the next few weeks. “I felt in good shape from the beginning of the tournament,” said Tsitsipas afterwards. “I am proud of today’s match, I knew it would be a difficult one against Cameron, who has been showing great tennis this week. He has been winning against good players and showing what the left hand can do on clay. “It was not an easy match today. I had to handle the nerves and I am proud of my performance and the way I stayed focused towards my goal.” On this year’s results, meanwhile, both Evans and Norrie stand among the world’s 20 most successful men. Evans is at No 16 and Norrie No 14. The next challenge for them both is to convert that ATP Tour form into a deep run at a major.

  • Kyrie Irving’s comments, Kendrick Perkins’ response, and the ugly side of Boston sports

    Is the medium the message, or are some things bigger than those that speak about them?

  • Steelers WRs missing from first day of OTAs

    Key players were absent from the Steelers first day of the voluntary workouts.

  • WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes throwing at OTAs

    The Chiefs provided a first look at Mahomes in action since his offseason surgery.

  • Trevor Lawrence opens up on Tim Tebow, Urban Meyer and if his hair will survive rookie hazing

    Lawrence likes his new team a lot early on. But what happens if a teammate tries to lop off his golden locks?

  • Cedric Maxwell: Celtics should pursue these two players this summer

    Cedric Maxwell discusses what changes he'd like to see Danny Ainge and the Celtics make this offseason, including moves for two standout players.