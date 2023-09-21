PGA Tour will begin '24 in Maui, following wildfires

The PGA Tour will return to Kapalua on Maui to begin the 2024 season following the devastating wildfires last month that destroyed Lahaina and crippled the island’s tourism industry.

“Working in cooperation with state, county and community officials, the PGA Tour is committed to playing The Sentry in 2024 at The Plantation Course at Kapalua,” chief competitions officer Tyler Dennis wrote in a memo to players.

“There is no other organization in sport which rallies around those in need like the PGA Tour. Given the overwhelming support for playing the tournament, the Tour and The Sentry are currently working on plans to further raise awareness and assist with fundraising and community service to Maui in a thoughtful and respectful manner.”

Last month’s wildfire damaged or destroyed roughly 2,200 structures, many in the historic town of Lahaina, and caused billions of dollars in losses and nearly 100 deaths. Recovery efforts continue with more than two dozen residents still missing.

Kapalua’s Bay Course re-opened on Wednesday and the Plantation Course is expected to re-open in mid-October. The Sentry is scheduled to be played Jan. 4-7 and is the first signature event of the year as the Tour moves back to a calendar-year schedule.