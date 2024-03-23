Kaori Sakamoto three-peats at figure skating worlds; Isabeau Levito wins first medal

Kaori Sakamoto rallied from fourth place after the short program to become the first woman to three-peat at figure skating worlds since American Peggy Fleming in 1968.

Isabeau Levito followed with her first world championships medal — silver — at 17 years old, one year after taking fourth.

That's the best finish by an American woman since Ashley Wagner was runner-up in 2016. The last U.S. woman to win a world title was Kimmie Meissner in 2006.

South Korean Kim Chae-Yeon, also 17, took bronze to round out the podium in Montreal.

Short program leader Loena Hendrickx of Belgium skated after Sakamoto and Levito, fell on a triple flip and did not have a triple-triple jump combination. Hendrickx dropped to fourth after taking silver then bronze at the last two worlds.

Hendrickx led by 3.25 over Levito after Wednesday's short program. Sakamoto, undefeated this season, was 3.69 behind Hendrickx after a minor jumping error and a slip late in her short.

U.S. champion Amber Glenn, who finished 10th, became the second American woman to land a triple Axel at a worlds after Tonya Harding in 1991.

Levito and Glenn entered worlds ranked third and 14th in the field by best total score this season, respectively.

Their results needed to add up to no more than 13 to earn the U.S. the maximum three spots at the 2025 Worlds in Boston. They accomplished that with a combined 12 (second and 10th).

Worlds finish Saturday with the free dance (1:30 p.m. ET, Peacock) and men's free skate (6 p.m. ET, Peacock).