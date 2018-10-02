Why Kanye West's Yeezy sneakers will reportedly be banned by NBA

The NBA debut of Kanye West’s Adidas sneaker collaboration may be placed on hold. (AP)

Kanye West’s foray into fashion is scheduled to hit NBA basketball courts this season.

Or at least it was.

The debut of West’s Yeezy sneakers may be on halt for a redesign, ESPN reports. A reflective heel on the Adidas collaboration would be deemed too distracting and warrant a ban from the league, an NBA source told ESPN’s Nick DePaula.

Shoes have to be submitted to the NBA for approval, a process that hasn’t happened yet, according to the report. The source said that a redesign eliminating the reflective material would likely lead to a stamp of approval from the league.

West teased the shoe on Instagram last week. The potential for problems here is obvious.

DePaula reports that Donovan Mitchell, Brandon Ingram, John Wall, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Nick Young are among the Adidas players who would potentially wear the Yeezy shoes on the court.

A price for the shoes has not been set.

