Kanye West's 'Donda' Receives New Release Date on Apple Music

Two days after Kanye West’s second Donda listening event, the album’s pre-order page on Apple Music has been updated with a new release date.

The pre-order page first went live on Thursday listing a release date of Aug. 7. However, as of Saturday evening, iTunes is now showing Donda with a release date of Aug. 13 while Apple Music lists it as expected Aug. 15.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Donda’s release date has changed. Since hosting the first listening party at Mercedes Benz Stadium on July 23, three Fridays have come and gone with no indication of when the album would arrive.

Just hours after the first concert, media personality Justin Laboy took to Twitter to reveal that the album had been pushed back to August.

“Kanye West will move the release date of Donda to August 6th,” Laboy wrote in a tweet on July 23. “Thanks for your patience. He wants to give his fans the best possible product without rushing anything. He loves yall with all of his heart. God bless.”

Collaborator Malik Yusef then reiterated what Laboy wrote in an Instagram caption on July 24, also teasing the August release date. Later that day, Jermaine Dupri said Kanye’s decision to postpone the release wasn’t that surprising.

“I’m not sure many understand what Ye did because n***as don’t have listening parties much in this era,” he tweeted, “but you play the music and gage what you got by the reactions,then prioritize by best reaction and fix where the response was weak, real A&R shit.”

Two weeks later, the world is still waiting on the highly anticipated release of Kanye’s Donda.

Stay tuned as more information becomes available.

