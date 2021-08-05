Kanye West Starts Livestream From Living Quarters In Atlanta Stadium Ahead Of Album

Kanye West appears to be preparing to release his much-anticipated album, “Donda,” from his temporary living quarters inside an Atlanta stadium — and he’s giving fans a close look at the process.

The Chicago rapper launched a livestream on Apple Music on Thursday ahead of the release of “Donda,” which is expected to drop on Friday. The ongoing muted livestream shows West and collaborators preparing for his album’s release from the bare room he’s been living in at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. West is scheduled to host an album release event at the stadium later on Thursday night.

West had already promised to release “Donda,” named after his late mother Donda West, on July 23. He hosted a listening event for the album at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22 but ended up postponing the release.

A representative for West told The Associated Press after the July 22 listening party that he had planned to remain inside the stadium while he finished working on the album.

West posted a photo on Instagram showing his living quarters at the stadium last week.

