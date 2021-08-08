Kanye West Set to Release "Hurricane" f/ The Weeknd and Lil Baby as First Single From 'Donda'

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

As we await the imminent release of Donda, it looks like Kanye is gearing up to drop the album’s first single.

Rumors started circulating on Twitter Sunday morning that “Hurricane,” a leak that bounced around the internet for years before it was premiered at the first Donda listening event with guest features from The Weeknd and Lil Baby, is set to be released as the project’s lead single.

As of Sunday morning, Donda’s pre-order page on Apple Music now lists “Hurricane” as Track 2 on the album. Meanwhile, HipHop-N-More reports the song is already available on select international streaming services, including Russia’s Yandex and Japan’s biggest domestic music streaming service, Line Music.

KayCyy, who’s credited as a writer on the song, took to Twitter on Sunday to tease the release. In a since-deleted tweet, the 24-year-old rapper responded to a tweet that posted a screenshot of the above pre-order page. “Y’all ready?” he wrote. “Ok I won’t say anything anymore,” KayCyy tweeted shortly after.

Ok I won’t say anything anymore . 🤐 — KayCyy (@kaycyy______) August 8, 2021

The rumored release comes nearly three years after Kanye first previewed “Hurricane” in an Instagram post in September 2018. Later that month, it was previewed in a tweet featuring a caption that would tease the original release date of his scrapped album, Yandhi.

The song was then officially played at the first listening party for Donda last month, with The Weeknd handling hook duties and Lil Baby contributing a guest verse.

Stay tuned as more information becomes available.

