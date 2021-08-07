Kanye West Reportedly Called Mike Dean About a Mixing Mistake During 'Donda' Listening Event

Image via Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez

While hosting this week’s listening event for the long-awaited Donda album, Kanye West managed to find some time to make a quick phone call.



The multi-hyphenate was seen shouting into the device as the project played in front of hundreds of fans at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The image sparked a series of questions among fans; chief among them: Who was Ye speaking to? And what could’ve possibly been so important that Ye would pick up the phone in the middle of the livestream?

Well, we now have the answers.

On Saturday, a Twitter user posted a screenshot of Kanye on the phone, along with a caption that read: “Make Sure Mike Dean locked up in that room. We not finished yet.”

The post referenced Dean’s production work for the highly anticipated album, which Kanye has spent the past couple of weeks working on from within the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Dean addressed the post shortly after, confirming he was on the receiving end of that call.

“He was actually calling me from [sic] a mix mistake!” Dean wrote. “Lol.”

He was actually calling me from a mix mistake!! Lol https://t.co/TNkP2Jcu4f — MIKE DEAN! #MWA (@therealmikedean) August 7, 2021

It’s no secret fans have been waiting on Donda for a cool minute. Some expected it to drop after his first listening party in Atlanta last month, and were later told it would arrive on Aug. 6, following the second Donda listening event on Thursday. Obviously, Kanye was still unhappy with the project, which might explain its latest delay.

Though Ye and has team have yet to confirm another drop date, some have pointed out that Apple Music pre-order for Donda lists an Aug. 13 release for some users and an Aug. 15 date for others.

#DONDA pre-order on Apple Music now says Aug. 13 date pic.twitter.com/i2uMAAyQBp — Navjosh (@Navjosh) August 7, 2021

if kanye release donda at 15 aug (my bday) is gonna be like a gift from ye pic.twitter.com/9QUkzmZlee — shady (@mariotheflyboy) August 7, 2021

Stay tuned as more information becomes available.

