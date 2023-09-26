Kanye West’s ex Julia Fox says there was ‘no sex’ in their relationship

Kanye West’s ex-fling Julia Fox has claimed there “wasn’t any sex” in their relationship.

The actress and model, 33, dated West – who is now known as “Ye” – for about six weeks in 2022.

They made headlines for their unlikely relationship – which began months after the rapper split from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian – and wore a variety of outlandish outfits on various dates across the US.

Fox, known for starring in Uncut Gems, is about to release a memoir, titled Down The Drain. In her book, she includes details of her past sexual partners.

However West, 46, does not feature in the book.

In an interview with The New York Times, Fox was asked about why it is that the “one boyfriend [she doesn’t] describe sex with is Kanye”.

She replied: “Because there, like, wasn’t any. It wasn’t really about that.”

Kanye West briefly dated actress Julia Fox (Getty Images For Kenzo)

Recently, Fox and another of West’s exes, Amber Rose, discussed dating the troubled rapper in an episode of the former’s podcast Forbidden Fruits.

In it, they claimed the rapper, who is now “married” to Bianca Censori, 28, has a tendency to “love bomb”, meaning to show a potential partner over-the-top demonstrations of attention and affection.

Earlier this month, West and Censori sparked outrage when they were seen engaging in an explicit moment on a boat in Venice.

West, 46, was seen seated at the back of the boat while Censori’s head was near his lap.

During their trip to the picturesque city, Censori also stunned locals with her revealing choice of clothes.

Before the Venice trip, West had broadly been absent from the public eye since October 2022, due to a spate of antisemitic posts and remarks.

He faced a backlash over his comments, which resulted in him being dropped by Adidas, talent agency CAA and the Balenciaga fashion house.

West’s Twitter account was also locked for 24 hours in March 2022, following a string of online attacks he made against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

West and Kardashian were married between 2014 and 2021. They share four children.