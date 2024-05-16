Kante recalled to France squad for Euro 2024

N'Golo Kante joined Saudi side Al-Ittihad on a free transfer after the end of his deal with Chelsea last summer [Getty Images]

World Cup winner N'Golo Kante has been recalled by France after being named as one of 25 players in Didier Deschamps' squad for Euro 2024.

Midfielder Kante, 33, played an influential role in France's World Cup win in 2018 but has not represented his country since June 2022 and currently plays for Saudi club Al-Ittihad.

Kante struggled with injury towards the end of his spell at Chelsea, but France boss Deschamps says his experience will aid the squad in Germany.

"He has played a full season, albeit not in a European league, as he is in Saudi Arabia," said Deschamps on French TV channel TF1.

"He's back to full fitness. With his experience, I'm convinced that the French team will be stronger with N'Golo Kante."

Paris St-Germain youngsters Warren Zaire-Emery, 18, and Bradley Barcola, 21, have also been selected after impressing for the Ligue 1 champions.

Teenager Zaire-Emery says he has been granted permission to sit his final school exams later than his fellow students in order to concentrate on achieving success with France.

"Very happy to be on the list, it's one of the best competitions to play with France and I'm very happy and proud to represent my country," said Zaire-Emery on TF1.

"I asked to be able to do it [exams] in September to be calm and focused on football."

As well as such youth, Deschamps has also named star forwards Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud in his squad, plus Arsenal defender William Saliba.

France are among the pre-tournament favourites as they look to claim a third European title after previously lifting the trophy in 1984 and 2000.

They begin their campaign against Austria in Stuttgart on 17 June.

France's Euro 2024 squad

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Brice Samba (Lens)

Defenders: Jonathan Clauss (Marseille), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), William Saliba (Arsenal), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: N'Golo Kante (Al-Ittihad), Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Warren Zaire-Emery (Paris St-Germain), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco)

Forwards: Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain), Bradley Barcola (Paris St-Germain), Ousmane Dembele (Paris St-Germain), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan), Randal Kolo Muani (Paris St-Germain), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan)