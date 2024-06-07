Kansas women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider inks two-year contract extension

Kansas women’s basketball coach Brandon Schneider, who led the Jayhawks to the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season, earned his reward on Thursday.

On Thursday, Schneider was given a two-year contract extension. His contract now keeps him in Lawrence through the 2027-28 season.

“Coach Schneider continues to demonstrate the ability to elevate Kansas women’s basketball to new heights,” Kansas athletic director Travis Goff said in a news release. “On-court success has reached new levels, with three-straight postseason appearances and high-water marks for conference wins. He and his staff continue to recruit and develop high-character young women who represent KU exceptionally well in the classroom and in the community as well.”

The Jayhawks, under Schneider, won the WNIT in 2022-23 and also reached the NCAA Tournament in 2022.

“Kansas women’s basketball is a program that belongs on the national stage — competing for Big 12 championships — and we are very excited about Brandon’s future and our continued success in women’s basketball,” Goff said.

Schneider praised Goff and others after the extension.

“We are grateful for chancellor Douglas Girod, director of athletics Travis Goff and deputy athletics director Nicole Corcoran for their continued confidence in our ability to lead and advance the Kansas women’s basketball program,” Schneider said.

Schneider heads into his 10th season with the Jayhawks this fall; he previously signed a four-year contract in 2022.

His new contract provides a nice bump in base salary to $500,000, up from $400,000. He will also receive annual professional services payments ranging from $100,000 to $175,000, which increase the longer he stays with Kansas.

Schneider also has a retention bonus of $16,750 each year.

Schneider led the Jayhawks to new heights last season, as Kansas recorded two wins against top-10 opponents and three wins over top-25 foes, both of which marked the first time a KU team had accomplished the feat since the 1999-2000 season.

He also had his first player selected in April’s WNBA Draft in former KU center Taiyanna Jackson.

Kansas finished the 2023-24 season with a 13-1 record at Allen Fieldhouse, the Jayhawks’ best home record since 1997-98. Overall, the Jayhawks finished 20-13.