With the season still seven months away, some are already projecting Arkansas to build off back-to-back trips to the Elite Eight and make it even further in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. In fact, multiple national college basketball writers — including at ESPN and Sports Illustrated — have tabbed the Razorbacks as preseason No. 1 in their “way-too-early” top 25. It is easily the most preseason hype Arkansas has received since it was coming off a national title in 1994, when it landed at No. 1 in the AP’s preseason poll ahead of the 1994-95 season.