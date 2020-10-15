The Round of 8 begins this weekend for Cup, Xfinity and Truck teams at Kansas Speedway.

This round will set the field for the championship race for each series next month at Phoenix Raceway.

The Kansas weekend schedule features the Truck and Xfinity Series racing Saturday. The Cup race will be Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Denny Hamlin has won the past two Cup races at Kansas, including the race there in July. Brandon Jones has won the past two Xfinity races at Kansas, including the race there in July. The Truck Series had a doubleheader a Kansas in July. Austin Hill and Matt Crafton each won that weekend.

The Round of 8 features races at Kansas, Texas and Martinsville.

Read more about NASCAR playoffs

View photos playoff More

Follow the leader: Kevin Harvick is playoff master Chase Elliott will start from the Cup pole position at Kansas Speedway Who can break through Round of 8 to Cup title race?

View photos Kansas Cup starting lineup More

View photos Round of 8 More

Kansas weekend schedule

(All times Eastern)

Friday, Oct. 16

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. — ARCA haulers enter garage (screening in progress)

11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — ARCA garage access screening in progress

11 a.m. — ARCA garage opens

4 – 4:45 p.m. — ARCA practice (in groups)

4 p.m. — Xfinity rookie meeting (electronic communication)

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting (electronic communication)

Story continues