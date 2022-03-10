Kansas vs West Virginia College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Kansas vs West Virginia prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Thursday, March 10

Kansas vs West Virginia Game Preview, Big 12 Tournament How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 10

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: West Virginia (16-16), Kansas (25-6)

Why West Virginia Will Win

Well look at West Virginia rising up and rocking against a good defensive team.

The Mountaineers rebounded well, passed the ball around better, and they hit 53% of their shots in the 73-67 win over Kansas State. That went against type for a team that can’t do anything on the boards, but that rebounding production has to continue.

They weren’t even close in the first two games against the Jayhawks, but in this they have force more mistakes, make Kansas try to hit things from the outside, and they’ve got to get to the free throw line over and over again.

As good as the Kansas D is, it’ll give up points but …

Why Kansas Will Win

Yeah, that West Virginia rebounding thing was a one-time moment.

Kansas was +22 in rebounding margin in the two blowout wins over the Mountaineers, and that’s not going to change.

That’s a problem, and the West Virginia defense is going to be a bigger issue after getting lit up for way over 50% from the field in the six games before getting to the Big 12 Tournament.

As long as Kansas is able to get the ball moving to get past the Mountaineer backcourt, the easy points will come inside. Just assume the Jayhawks will hit half of their shots, but …

Kansas vs West Virginia: What’s Going To Happen

West Virginia hasn’t been all that bad keeping games close. It loses, but it hasn’t been blown out over the late stages of the season all that much.

It’ll score in this. The Kansas defense will struggle for about 30 minutes, and then it’ll all kick in and the points will start coming. West Virginia’s misfires will become costly late.

Kansas vs West Virginia: Prediction, Lines

Kansas 75, West Virginia 64

Line: Kansas -9, o/u: 147.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Kansas vs West Virginia Must See Rating: 3

