Kansas vs Texas Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

Kansas vs Texas Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX

How To Watch: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

Record: Kansas (6-3), Texas Tech (4-5)

Kansas vs Texas Tech Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

The Jayhawks are bowl eligible after coming up with an impressive 37-16 win over Oklahoma State. It was fun, it was emotional, and now the team gets to play loose and free.

Now it’s fun time.

Kansas is able to keep the chains moving, it’s great on third downs, and it’s been steady with the passing attack. It might not be a defensive rock, but the offensive line play has been stellar and the defense is making up for problems by taking the ball away.

Texas Tech’s defense hasn’t been bad, but it’s losing when it’s having problems against the run.

It’s 1-5 when allowing over 100 rushing yards and 3-0 when it doesn’t. Kansas is going to run for 100 yards.

Why Texas Tech Will Win

The Texas Tech defense continues to take the ball away.

It hasn’t been all that great overall, but good things happen when it’s able to force mistakes, coming up with multiple takeaways in each of the last five games.

Kansas is going to get its offense going, and it’s going to put up consistent points, but it lost three in a row when it turned it over multiple times. Texas Tech is going to keep on throwing,

Kansas will give up over 300 passing yards and it’s going to have its own problems on third downs. As long as Texas Tech is able to come up with a few stops here and there and steal a few scoring drives with takeaways, it should be fine at home.

What’s Going To Happen

This is going to be fun.

Both teams will crank up the offense, Texas Tech will play with a sense of urgency needing to win two of its final three games to get to a bowl game, and this will be one key piece.

Both teams will come up with big shots in a back-and-forth fight, but the Red Raiders will connect on a few more.

Kansas vs Texas Tech Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 34, Kansas 31

Line: Texas Tech -3.5, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Kansas vs Texas Tech Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

Story originally appeared on College Football News