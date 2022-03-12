Kansas vs Texas Tech Prediction, Game Preview: Big 12 Tournament

Kansas vs Texas Tech prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, March 12

Kansas vs Texas Tech Game Preview, Big 12 Tournament How To Watch

Date: Saturday, March 12

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Kansas (27-6), Texas Tech (25-8)

Why Texas Tech Will Win

The defense continues to be ridiculous.

Oklahoma gave Texas Tech all it could handle in the 56-55 Red Raider win, but the Sooner offense only hit 26% from the field and tuned it over 18 times.

That makes it seven straight games that teams haven’t been able to get to 70 against Texas Tech.

It’s the best defense in the Big 12 in field goal percentage allowed, it hasn’t been bad on the boards, and and it even cranked up the offense a bit in the 75-67 win over Kansas in early January and scored 91 in the double overtime loss in the rematch.

However …

Why Kansas Will Win

19 points.

Texas Tech won, it hung on, and it was good on the free throw line, but it managed just 19 points in the second half against Oklahoma and needed to hang on for dear life.

It’s Kansas in the Big 12 Tournament. It’s stepping its game up a few notches, it’s coming off a dominant performance in a win over TCU to get here, and now it’s on a run of four straight wins and taking eight of the last ten.

In what should be a defensive game, Kansas has too many ways to score, it’s too strong on the boards, and it’s too strong at guarding the three. Texas Tech has to hit from the outside to pull this off.

Kansas vs Texas Tech: What’s Going To Happen

Texas Tech will go cold just long enough to leave open a crack for Kansas to slip through.

The Red Raider defense will once again be stifling, but the Jayhawks will do a nice job steadily working the ball inside, and it’ll be their defense that steps up and stops the three.

Offensive rebounds will be a must in key moments for Texas Tech, and it won’t get them.

Kansas vs Texas Tech: Prediction, Lines

Kansas 69, Texas Tech 65

Line: Kansas -1.5, o/u: 134.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Kansas vs Texas Tech Must See Rating: 5

