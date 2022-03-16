Kansas vs Texas Southern Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

Kansas vs Texas Southern: NCAA Tournament First Round prediction and college basketball game preview.

Kansas vs Texas Southern Game Preview, NCAA Tournament First Round How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 17

Game Time: 9:57 pm

Venue: Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, TX

How To Watch: truTV

Records: Kansas (1 seed, 28-6)

Texas Southern (16 seed, 19-12)

Region: Midwest

– NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Why Texas Southern Will Win

The experience came through.

Texas Southern didn’t play all that well early on in the 76-67 win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, but it turned up the heat late, held firm with several defensive stops on one end and with timely free throws on the other.

The Tigers utilized the bench, seemingly blocked every meaningful shot, and they survived. The can play some D.

They keep teams to under 40%, they’re strong on the boards – 45 against the Islanders – and the senior-dominated team is used to playing in big moments.

However …

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

Why Kansas Will Win

For all of that Texas Southern experience, it all melted down late with too many turnovers. The D made up for it and wouldn’t let Texas A&M-Corpus Christi do much off of the mistakes, but there can’t be 15 turnovers again.

There will be more than 15 turnovers again, because that’s how many the Tigers average per game.

Kansas can turn the lights out quickly off of takeaways. Unlike Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, the Jayhawks aren’t going to whiff when they get to the rim.

Texas Southern, again, wins games on rebounds, blocked shots, and defensive toughness. That’s not happening against this Kansas team that’s too good on the boards, comes up with too many blocks, and makes too many shots.

And …

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Kansas vs Texas Southern: What’s Going To Happen

Give Texas Southern credit for coming through and making the big plays Texas A&M-Corpus Christi didn’t, but it also caught a break that the Islanders – 75% from the free throw line on the year – couldn’t hit free throws.

Story continues

The Tigers will be great for the first ten minutes, and then the No. 1 seed will take over by getting up the floor in a flash time and again.

– 25 Worst College Football/Basketball Schools of 2021-2022

Kansas vs Texas Southern: NCAA Tournament First Round Prediction, Lines

Kansas 84, Texas Southern 57

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Kansas vs Texas Southern Must See Rating: 2

Kansas vs Texas Southern Prediction, Game Preview NCAA Tournament First Round

5: Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

1: An Audience with Adele

– NCAA Tournament Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1