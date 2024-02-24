Kansas vs. Texas: Predictions, picks, odds for men's college basketball game

Feb 17, 2024; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) gestures after scoring a basket against the Oklahoma Sooners during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks are set to face off against the Texas Longhorns at Allen Fieldhouse in a Big 12 showdown on Saturday night. This will be their only meeting this season.

Kansas currently has a record of 20-6 and is hoping to maintain their momentum after securing a 67-57 win against Oklahoma. The Jayhawks experienced two losses in the past month, a close 75-70 overtime loss to Kansas State, and a 79-50 blowout loss to Texas Tech.

The Texas Longhorns are coming off a 62-56 win against Kansas State. Longhorns’ Max Abmas made history by becoming the 12th player in men's Division I to score 3,000 career points. Abmas is currently averaging 16.9 points and 4.4 assists per game.

Here are the betting lines and current predictions for the Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Longhorns Big 12 showdown.

No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Longhorns predictions

ESPN: Kansas has a 73% chance to win

According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, the Kansas Jayhawks have a 73.0% chance of beating the Texas Longhorns.

Winners and Whiners: Texas to get the win

Staff writes: "On the other end, Texas allows 67.9 points per contest. They embark on this trip after holding Kansas State to 56 points. The Longhorns' opponent shoot 42.5% from the floor and 34.2% from beyond the arc. Texas sends foes to the free throw line 18.2 times per game. This season's team is positive in rebounding (+1.5) and turnovers (+0.8). Texas has a good team. Can they pull off the upset?"

Action Network: Over 143

Scott Shaeffer writes: "Both teams have had about as much rest as they could ask for at this time of year in preparation for this game. Kansas' offense struggles in the half-court at times, so the Jayhawks are likely to try to ratchet up defensive intensity to force turnovers and easy transition opportunities. Texas should have some avenues to find scoring, even in a tough road environment. I expect this to be a higher-scoring game than a typical Big 12 rock fight, so I'm recommending taking the over here."

No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Longhorns betting odds, lines

The Kansas Jayhawks are favored to defeat the Texas Longhorns, according to the BetMGM odds.

Spread: Kansas (-8.5); Texas (+8.5)

Moneyline: Kansas (-400); Texas(+310)

Total: 146.5

How to watch No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Longhorns channel, steaming information

Game day: Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024

Game time: 6:00 p.m., ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+, Fubo

