College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 1 Thursday, Friday

GlobeNewswire

“Rising investments in initiatives for smart cities, growth in technology, the use of IoT technology, and the demand for energy efficiency in developing economies provide favorable growth opportunities for the market for smart poles”, reports the Fact.MR analystDublin, Ireland, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recently concluded Fact.MR study estimates that the global smart pole market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 21% from 2022 to 2032, expected to be valued at US$ 65.12 Bn by the en