Kansas vs TCU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

Kansas vs TCU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Amon G Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

How To Watch: Big 12/ESPN+

Record: Kansas (2-8), TCU (4-6)

Kansas vs TCU Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

Well look at who won a Big 12 conference game.

Kansas might have been blasted by Oklahoma State and Kansas State, but it played great for a half against Oklahoma and it made Texas sad with a 57-56 overtime win.

The offense was balanced, QB Jalon Daniels was terrific, and head coach Lance Leipold and his staff have done wonders to turn around the attitude and the momentum of this program.

Meanwhile, TCU is in a holding pattern after the Gary Patterson era came to an end.

The win over Baylor in the first game post-Patterson was fun, and then reality dropped on TCU’s head with Oklahoma State running wild in a 63-17 blowout.

Kansas has been able to run a bit – it did it against Texas – and it has to get rumbling right away on a TCU defensive front that gives up yards in chunks.

However …

Why TCU Will Win

It’s not like the Kansas defense kept the Longhorn offense in check. It gave up 574 yards and 56 points after giving up close to 500 yards to Kansas State and 535 to Oklahoma State.

The Jayhawks are allowing close to 500 yards per game, they’re dead last in the nation in scoring defense, partly because they’re dead last in the nation at stopping teams on third downs, partly because they’re among the worst teams in the nation at generating any pressure into the backfield.

TCU has been painfully inconsistent, but it should finally run well for the first time in weeks, and …

What’s Going To Happen

There’s still a bowl game to play for.

It’s a long shot after losing four of the last five games and six of the last eight, but pull off the season home finale on Senior Day, and six days later there’s a chance at Iowa State to play for a swag bag game.

Story continues

Will Kansas QB Jalon Daniels – the hero of the win over Texas – play, or will he take a redshirt, as was the plan this year? He’ll play – most likely – but he doesn’t play defense.

Kansas vs TCU Prediction, Lines

TCU 45, Kansas 20

Line: TCU -21.5, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: Tummyache Soak

1: Adele 30

