Kansas vs TCU College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

Kansas vs TCU prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Friday, March 11

Kansas vs TCU Game Preview, Big 12 Tournament How To Watch

Date: Friday, March 11

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Kansas (26-6), TCU (20-11)

Why TCU Will Win

TCU came up with one of the most amazing runs in the second half to get by Texas in a 65-60 thriller. It got its defensive toughness back, it was strong on the boards, and it already proved it could hang with the Jayhawks.

Kansas won the second of back-to-back games, but it was a tough home win by four. Two days earlier it lost by ten in Fort Worth because TCU came up with 43 rebounds and was more active and tough.

TCU won’t be able to win this if this turns into an offensive fight, but in what should be a fight of a game, it’ll likely win on the glass. Do that, and Kansas has a problem.

Why Kansas Will Win

TCU isn’t explosive enough.

It was able to get by Texas with its defense stepping it up, but Kansas shouldn’t have the problems Texas did.

The Jayhawks aren’t above turning the ball over in bulk, but they work the ball inside better than anyone in the Big 12, they lead the conference in three point percentage, and they’ll find a way around the TCU D.

TCU’s offense won’t be able to find a way to keep up if it’s not getting offensive rebounds. Kansas leads the Big 12 in defensive boards.

Kansas vs TCU: What’s Going To Happen

TCU’s style is perfect for the Big 12 Tournament, but there will be a long offensive lull that will be too tough to overcome.

TCU has a problem if the other side gets to 70. It’s 1-9 when that happens.

Kansas will score at least 70. It hasn’t done that just five times this year.

Kansas vs TCU: Prediction, Lines

Kansas 71, TCU 64

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Kansas vs TCU Must See Rating: 4

5: THE PLAYERS Championship

1: The hype over 17

