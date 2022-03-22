Kansas vs Providence Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

Kansas vs Providence prediction: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 pick and college basketball game preview.

Why Providence Will Win

Providence totally went against type.

This team wins games on senior leadership, smart plays at every turn, lots of defense, lots of assists, lots of big moments, lots of pressure on the three-point shooters, and lots and lots of wins in tight games.

It does the things that good veteran teams do – like get to the free-throw line, get in position on the defensive boards, and not turn the ball over – but what it doesn’t do all that well lately is shoot.

The Friars struggled from the start of the Big East Tournament through their NCAA first round win over South Dakota State. They failed to hit 40% of their shots in three straight games before putting an end to the Richmond run by hitting just about everything.

For a team that plays just about every game close, two blowout games in the last three – one loss to Creighton and one win over Richmond – has seemed out of place. But if it’s going to beat Kansas, this is going to be close.

This team thrives under pressure.

It’s got decent size, it’s going to move the ball around well, and …

Why Kansas Will Win

Providence is way too flaky from three over the last few weeks. It can’t be flaky from three and win this.

It lost to Villanova when it bombed away from three making 15, but that’s it for the blips when the outside shot is working. It’s 22-1 when it shoots 30% or better from three, and it’s 5-4 when it doesn’t.

Kansas has allowed a smidge more than 30% from three on the year, but it’s been fantastic lately.

Creighton made 43% of its tries in its loss in the round of 32 to the Jayhawks, but before that Texas Southern and Texas Tech couldn’t put anything down. Again, Creighton was strong from the outside, but Kansas allowed more than nine threes just two other times since New Year’s Day.

You want tough? Kansas played TCU three times in March, it beat Texas Tech for the Big 12 Championship, and it dealt with Texas and Baylor twice over the last seven weeks.

It’s a battle tested team that’s been able to make up for its occasional problems – like not shooting all that well against Creighton, but hitting 19-of-20 free throws – by finding other ways to get the job done.

Back to the Providence flakiness from three …

Kansas vs Providence: What’s Going To Happen

Flaky is way too strong of a word here.

Providence was actually a model of consistency from the outside over the second half of the season, but it’s been hit-or-miss on which type of outside shooting team shows up.

It’s going to have to be red hot, because Kansas is about to go Kansas from the field.

Providence has a great all-around defense, but it’s 1-4 when allowing teams to hit 49% or better – the Jayhawks hit 48% from the field.

Kansas is 27-3 when it shoots better than 41%, but again, it’s more important to keep Providence from getting hot from the outside. If that happens, forget it.

Providence will get hot from the outside for a stretch in the second half to make this a fun fight to the finish, but Kansas is too strong on the free throw line.

Get ready for something brilliant.

Kansas vs Providence Prediction: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16, Lines

Prediction: Kansas 70, Providence 65

Line: Kansas -7.5, o/u: 141.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Kansas vs Providence Must See Rating: 4.5

