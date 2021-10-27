Kansas vs Oklahoma State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 30

Kansas vs Oklahoma State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 30

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK

How To Watch: FS1

Record: Kansas (1-6), Oklahoma State (6-1)

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

Can the Kansas offense that was so good and so sharp against Oklahoma – relatively speaking to Kansas – show up in Stillwater?

For all of the team’s problems, the O has had its moments with a big day against Duke, a 410-yard day against Coastal Carolina, and last week’s solid performance in the battle with the Sooners.

It was a terrifically-called day from the coaching staff, letting QB Jason Bean roll out in a rhythm and find his guys in space – easier said than done – as he completed a season-high 74% of his passes for 246 yards and a score, averaging close to 11 yards per throw.

The Jayhawk offense was great, and …

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

Kansas lost by 12.

That was about as perfect a game as Kansas could’ve played and it still lost by double-digits. The defense is still last in the nation in third down stops, it’s the third-worst in the nation in pass efficiency D, and now it has to deal with an Oklahoma State team that’s brilliant at maintaining control in game after game.

The Cowboys might not be all that explosive compared to past versions, but the goal is to not screw up, score when there’s a chance, and rely on the tremendous defense to dominate.

Great at getting into the backfield, tremendous on third downs, and allowing just 307 yards per game, the OSU defense should be able to lock down against the KU running attack and apply plenty of pressure on Bean.

What’s Going To Happen

Last week was fun, but Kansas is about to deal with a team that’s going to bring the energy and focus from the start.

Oklahoma State’s defense will own the game – be surprised if the Jayhawks get to 75 rushing yards.

Kansas vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Lines

Oklahoma State 41, Kansas 10

Line: Oklahoma State -30.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

