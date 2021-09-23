Kansas vs Duke Prediction, Game Preview
Kansas vs Duke prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25
Kansas vs Duke How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 25
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Venue: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC
How To Watch: ACC Network
Record: Kansas (1-2), Duke (2-1)
– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
Kansas vs Duke Game Preview
Why Kansas Will Win
The Jayhawks have to come up with takeaways – and score off of them.
They’re +2 in turnover margin on the year with just one giveaway, and they took the ball away twice against Baylor, and it didn’t really matter.
Duke gave away the Charlotte game because of two fumbles – that’s a little overblown, but not much – and did its best to hand Northwestern a comeback with three turnovers. The five takeaways against the Wildcats saved the day.
Kansas has a wee bit of a passing game and could get hot for moments, and again, it has to capitalize on ANY opening. However …
– Week 4 College Football Expert Picks
Why Duke Will Win
The Kansas offense wasn’t doing a whole lot anyway, but it sure didn’t help to lose RB Velton Gardner. He only averaged 1.9 yards per carry, but it would’ve been nice to figure out how to use 2020’s leading rusher a bit more.
The Jayhawks can’t find anything that consistently works offensive – it doesn’t have a positive identity. On the other side, the run defense is getting worse each week, and now it gets a running attack that hit the 200-yard mark in two of the first three games.
Duke will hit 200 yards on the ground in this.
– Week 4 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews
What’s Going To Happen
The problem with Kansas is that it’s not improving enough. The defense wasn’t totally miserable against Coastal Carolina, and then it got rocked by Baylor.
The offense has a decent QB in Jason bean, but he’s not getting enough help.
Duke can certainly biff this if it somehow screws up time and again like it did agains Charlotte, but the running game will take over early and Kansas will sputter out on drive after drive.
Kansas vs Duke Prediction, Line
Duke 44, Kansas 24
Line: Duke -16, o/u: 57.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5
Must See Rating: 2
5: Muhammad Ali film by Ken Burns
1: Dear Evan Hansen
– Fearless Predictions of Every Game
– Bowl Projections | Rankings