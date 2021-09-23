Kansas vs Duke prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Kansas vs Duke How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, NC

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Kansas (1-2), Duke (2-1)

Kansas vs Duke Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

The Jayhawks have to come up with takeaways – and score off of them.

They’re +2 in turnover margin on the year with just one giveaway, and they took the ball away twice against Baylor, and it didn’t really matter.

Duke gave away the Charlotte game because of two fumbles – that’s a little overblown, but not much – and did its best to hand Northwestern a comeback with three turnovers. The five takeaways against the Wildcats saved the day.

Kansas has a wee bit of a passing game and could get hot for moments, and again, it has to capitalize on ANY opening. However …

Why Duke Will Win

The Kansas offense wasn’t doing a whole lot anyway, but it sure didn’t help to lose RB Velton Gardner. He only averaged 1.9 yards per carry, but it would’ve been nice to figure out how to use 2020’s leading rusher a bit more.

The Jayhawks can’t find anything that consistently works offensive – it doesn’t have a positive identity. On the other side, the run defense is getting worse each week, and now it gets a running attack that hit the 200-yard mark in two of the first three games.

Duke will hit 200 yards on the ground in this.

What’s Going To Happen

The problem with Kansas is that it’s not improving enough. The defense wasn’t totally miserable against Coastal Carolina, and then it got rocked by Baylor.

The offense has a decent QB in Jason bean, but he’s not getting enough help.

Duke can certainly biff this if it somehow screws up time and again like it did agains Charlotte, but the running game will take over early and Kansas will sputter out on drive after drive.

Kansas vs Duke Prediction, Line

Duke 44, Kansas 24

Line: Duke -16, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

