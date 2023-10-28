Kansas upsets No. 6 Oklahoma for first win over Sooners since 1997

LAWRENCE, KS - OCTOBER 28: Kansas Jayhawks long snapper Luke Hosford (60) celebrates with running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. (20) after his 9-yard touchdown run in the second quarter of a Big 12 football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Kansas Jayhawks on Oct 28, 2023 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Oklahoma’s undefeated season is over.

Kansas RB Devin Neal scored with 55 seconds to go to give the Jayhawks a 38-33 win over the No. 6 Sooners on Saturday.

TOUCHDOWN JAYHAWKS 😱😱@KU_Football BACK ON TOP WITH UNDER A MINUTE LEFT pic.twitter.com/Uo0mmhHr20 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

Oklahoma seemingly let Neal score after punting the ball back to Kansas with 2:06 to go. Kansas quickly got to midfield on its final drive and had a huge fourth-down conversion to the Oklahoma 10 yard-line when Jason Bean found a wide-open Lawrence Arnold for a 37-yard catch-and-run.

The Sooners had two timeouts left for their final possession and got to the Kansas 21 yard-line with three seconds to go. But Dillon Gabriel's pass into the end zone fell incomplete.

The victory is Kansas' first win over Oklahoma since 1997 and the Jayhawks' first home win over a top-10 team since 1984. The team they beat that season? Oklahoma.

The Sooners had a phenomenal chance to end the game with less than three minutes to go after an incredible play by defensive lineman Ethan Downs. Kansas tried to run a delayed screen on a third down and Downs recognized the play right away. Kansas QB Jason Bean somehow made the decision to throw the ball anyway despite Downs’ recognition and threw it right to Downs.

But the Sooners went three-and-out and committed a false start on fourth down to bring the punt team on the field and give the ball back to KU for what was the game-winning drive.

Sooners get the ball back with 2:29 left vs Kansas 😯



(via @CFBONFOX) pic.twitter.com/m3kj7OZM1M — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 28, 2023

The game featured six lead changes, a fumbled kickoff by each team and a Kansas drive where Oklahoma committed three personal fouls.

Jason Bean’s up-and-down game

Downs’ interception was the second in two drives for Bean. The Kansas QB was starting his fifth game of the season in place of Jalon Daniels as the preseason Big 12 player of the year is sidelined with a back injury.

The Bean experience, as Kansas fans will attest, is a rollercoaster. He’s capable of making plays that make you shake your head in both frustration and excitement.

Bean finished the game just 15-of-32 passing for 218 yards and those two interceptions but had four carries for 62 yards and a TD on a 38-yard run that gave Kansas a 26-21 lead in the third quarter.

The win means Kansas is now 6-2 and bowl eligible for the second straight season. It's a remarkable turnaround for a school that had the worst Power Five program in the country before coach Lance Leipold arrived.

Oklahoma's playoff hopes are a whole lot slimmer