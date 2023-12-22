Kansas, UNLV arrive for Guaranteed Rate Bowl

The Kansas Jayhawks (8-4) and UNLV Rebels (9-4) kick off the college bowl season in Arizona. Both teams will play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Kansas is favored by -12.5 points, led by senior quarterback Jason Bean and freshman running back Devin Neal.

UNLV's top players are quarterback and Mountain West Freshman of the Year Jayden Maiava and Third Team All-American junior receiver Ricky White.

This will be UNLV's first bowl appearance in 10 years, its fifth ever, and has a 3-1 record in bowl games. The last time UNLV won a bowl game was in 2000.

This is the third matchup in each teams' school history.

Coaches are speaking about the Kansas-UNLV game upon their arrival at Phoenix Sky Harbor on Friday.

Check azcentral for live updates of the media arrivals from Kansas and UNLV.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Kansas, UNLV arrive in Phoenix