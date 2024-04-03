Will Kansas try to lure Chiefs or Royals? Here’s what we know.

Update: Former Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman is indicating that efforts are underway to lure the Chiefs across the state line. He issued a statement Wednesday evening. See updates with full statement below.

TOPEKA (KSNT)- After voters in Jackson County, Missouri rejected a proposal to extend a 3/8 cent sales tax, the future plans for the state’s top sports teams are in the spotlight.

Former Kansas House Speaker Ron Ryckman, a Republican from Olathe, is making plans to lure the Chiefs to a new location. He issued the following statement Wednesday evening.

“Jackson county fumbled. Now there will be a mad scramble for the ball and we’re in the best position for a scoop and score. The new stadium not only solidifies our region as the Chiefs’ permanent home but also opens doors to host prestigious events like Super Bowls, Big 12 football championships, bowl games, and The Final Four. Thanks to smart economic planning and the allocation of sports betting proceeds, Kansas taxpayers will see minimal costs. We are excited about the potential to create a mutually beneficial partnership between the Chiefs and Kansas. Together, we look forward to the exciting opportunities ahead.“ Statement from Ron Ryckman, Former KS Speaker, on Chiefs

Nexstar’s Kansas Capitol Bureau reached out to Kansas leaders on Tuesday to identify whether there have been any updates on talks to get the Kansas City Royals or the Kansas City Chiefs to cross the state line.

According to a Kansas City lawmaker, no formal talks have taken place. On Tuesday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s team said they’re also not commenting on the issue.

However, back in December, the Governor addressed the rumors swirling of efforts to lure the Chiefs and Royals to Kansas. At the time, Kelly said it’s not something the state has made a move on.

“You know, I’ve heard those rumors too… you can be assured that we have not approached either the Chiefs or the Royals trying to entice them,” the Governor said in an interview on Topeka political show Inside Kansas Politics. “I think it probably comes out of the fact that the legislature set up that account you know when we were passing sports betting to ‘lure professional athletic teams’. But you can trust me that there won’t be enough money in that account to lure a concession stand”

The state has had a fund to attract pro sports teams since they set up sports betting in September 2022. The state gets about a 10% cut of sports betting revenue, and 80% of the tax revenue collected is supposed to be earmarked for that fund.

As of February, the state collected a little over $13 million from sports gambling, which means about $10 million has been accumulated for the fund so far. It would be far below the amount needed to build a stadium or pay for upkeep.

