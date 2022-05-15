In this article:

KANSAS CITY, Kans. – Zane Smith collected his third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory of the season, leading 108 of the 134 laps Saturday night at Kansas Speedway.

Ty Majeski finished a career-best second. Grant Enfinger placed third. Chandler Smith was fourth and Christian Eckes completed the top five.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Corey Heim

STAGE 2 WINNER: Zane Smith

NEXT: The series races May 20 at Texas Motor Speedway (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

Read more about NASCAR

Joey Logano, William Byron still differ on Darlington finish Kansas Cup starting lineup Christopher Bell wins Kansas pole

Kansas Truck race results: Zane Smith wins originally appeared on NBCSports.com