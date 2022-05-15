Kansas Truck race results: Zane Smith wins
- Christian EckesAmerican racing driver
KANSAS CITY, Kans. – Zane Smith collected his third NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory of the season, leading 108 of the 134 laps Saturday night at Kansas Speedway.
Ty Majeski finished a career-best second. Grant Enfinger placed third. Chandler Smith was fourth and Christian Eckes completed the top five.
STAGE 1 WINNER: Corey Heim
STAGE 2 WINNER: Zane Smith
NEXT: The series races May 20 at Texas Motor Speedway (8:30 p.m. ET on FS1)
