Kansas Truck race results

Kyle Busch rallied in overtime to score his second win of the season and 61st of his career in the Camping World Truck Series on Saturday at Kansas Speedway. Toyota has won all seven races this season. Kyle Busch Motorsports has won the past five races.

Ross Chastain finished second and was followed by Austin Hill, Christian Eckes and John Hunter Nemechek.

Kansas Truck results

 

Kyle Busch roars to Kansas Truck victory in overtime Sunday Kansas Cup race: Start time, weather, lineup Matt DiBenedetto shakes off ‘Dega near-miss, looks ahead to Kansas

