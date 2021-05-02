Kansas Truck race results

The Telegraph

Katie Taylor defeated Natasha Jonas in a thrilling contest, retaining the undisputed women's world lightweight title after ten rounds of relentless action. For the two elite female fighters, it was a chance to meet again after their bout nine years ago at the Olympic Games. The bout lit up the crowd then, in London, and this time in Manchester, the action was even better. So much better. And yet there was, sadly, no crowd to witness it. In the first major boxing event in Manchester to take place since Feb 2020, Taylor won the razor tight contest by unanimous decision 96-94, and 96-95, twice. Your correspondent scored the world title fight a draw. “Again, it was probably a bit too exciting for my liking,” Taylor told Matchroom. “It was definitely a toe to toe battle in there. I thought I was a bit flat early on, but I dug deep to win the championship rounds. I definitely showed the heart of a champion in there and that’s what won me the fight in the end. "She showed everything it takes to win a world title in her last two performances. Tonight was a brilliant showcase for women’s boxing and boxing overall. Every time we fought as amateurs it was that type of fight as well. I’d prepared for a hard ten-round battle tonight and that’s exactly what it was. "Eddie was saying that fight would have brought the PPV sales up a small bit. That’s obviously a great start. I feel sorry for the main event coming out after that fight. It was a thrilling fight. I’m just delighted to come out of it with the belts and still undefeated. 18-0, onwards and upwards. This is what I'm in the sport for, I want to be involved in the biggest fights. There's plenty of those fights out there for me." Jonas told The Telegraph this week that victory would see her "find peace". She must have gone some way to finding it, and it would be a treat to see them go at it again - when crowds return to arenas.