Kansas is at the top of USA TODAY Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll

Associated Press

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina raised more than $1 million in the first quarter of this year, the bulk of that haul coming in the weeks after former President Donald Trump threw his backing behind one of her GOP primary opponents. The bulk of that — about 83%, or $970,000 — came during February and March, after Trump had announced his support for Katie Arrington, the former state lawmaker challenging Mace for the Republican nomination in the 1st District. The haul also represented Mace's biggest of this campaign cycle, during which she has raised a total of about $4.2 million and has about $2.3 million cash on hand, the Republican told AP.