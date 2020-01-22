Kansas suspends Silvio De Sousa ‘indefinitely’ following brawl

Kansas head coach Bill Self announced that Silvio De Sousa has been suspended indefinitely following his role in the brawl that occurred in Phog Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.

“I have suspended Silvio De Sousa indefinitely pending the final outcome of the review by KU and the Big 12 Conference,” Self said. “As I said last night, we are disappointed in his actions and there is no place in the game for that behavior.”

In the final seconds on Tuesday night, after DaJuan Gordon stole the ball from him at halfcourt, De Sousa blocked Gordon’s shot and towered over him. That sparked an incident that turned into a full-fledged brawl, as De Sousa threw punches at three different players on Kansas State before picking up a stool as the fight spilled into the handicapped section of Kansas seating.

Self called the fight “an embarrassment” after the game.