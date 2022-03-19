Kansas survives Creighton upset bid, avoids second loss by No. 1 seed ahead of Sweet 16

Creighton gave Kansas a run on Saturday. But in the end, Kansas prevailed to avoid becoming the second No. 1 seed from the Big 12 to fall in as many games with a 79-72 victory.

With the win, Kansas joined North Carolina in the Sweet 16 after UNC's defeat of Baylor earlier Saturday.

The Jayhawks and No. 9 seed Blue Jays played a back-and-forth first half that saw nine lead changes and four ties before Kansas entered the break with a 39-38 edge. The game remained tight after halftime, but Kansas never allowed Creighton to retake the lead. The Blue Jays tied the game at 41-41 early in the second half, but would trail the rest of the way after All-Big 12 guard Ochai Agbaji retook the lead for the Jayhawks at 43-41.

Creighton kept the pressure on with a KeyShawn Feazell layup in traffic that cut Kansas' edge to 73-72 with 1:47 remaining. But Kansas took advantage of a sloppy Creighton pass on its next possession for a breakaway dunk by Agbaji to extend its lead back to 75-72.

AGBAJI WITH THE STEAL AND SLAM



Creighton wouldn't threaten the Kansas lead again.

The win sees Kansas advance to the tournament's second weekend for the first time since 2018, when the Jayhawks made the Final Four. Kansas lost as a No. 3 seed to USC in the second round last year.

As he's been all the season, Agbaji was critical to the Jayhawks effort, tallying 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Remy Martin led Kansas in scoring with 20 points alongside seven rebounds and four assists off the bench.

Freshman forward Arthur Kaluma paced Creighton with 24 points and 12 rebounds in the losing effort.