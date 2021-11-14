Kansas stuns Texas in OT for first Big 12 road win in 4,788 days

Lance Leipold gambled and Kansas won its first Big 12 road game since 2008 on Saturday, shocking Texas, 57-56, in overtime.

Texas’ Marcus Washington caught a TD pass in overtime to give the Longhorns a 55-49 lead. However, Washington spun the football in celebration after the score.

The penalty was enforced after the successful PAT. Instead of starting at the 25, Kansas had the ball at the 12 1/2-yard line for its OT try.

The Jayhawks earned a first down and eventually scored the touchdown on a Devin Neal run to make it 56-55.

Leipold could have kicked the PAT but decided to go for two.

TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Daniels steps back to pass. Catch made by J.Casey at TEX 3. Gain of yards. TWO-POINT ATTEMPT SUCCEEDS.

On the 2-point play, Daniels evaded Ovie Oghoubo’s rush and found fullback Jared Casey for the win.

The last road victory for Kansas in the Big 12 came on Oct. 4, 2008, at Iowa State, 35-33.

That day, the Jayhawks fell behind 20-0 but scored 35 points in the second half for then-coach Mark Mangino.

To give you an idea of how futile the Jayhawks have been both at home and on the road since that victory, Leipold is their sixth head coach including Mangino.

The others: Turner Gill, Charlie Weis, David Beaty, and Les Miles.

That doesn’t include Clint Bowen, who was 1-7 after replacing Weis in 2014.

This victory also snapped an 18-game losing streak in the Big 12.

Meanwhile, in Coach Steve Sarkisian’s first season in Austin, the Longhorns have lost five straight, their worst slide since 1956.

The Jayhawks hadn’t beat the Longhorns since 2016 and they’d never beat them in Austin.