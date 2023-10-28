Kansas stuns Oklahoma to knock the Sooners off the list of unbeatens

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the Jayhawks’ historic 38-33 win over the Sooners that dampens Oklahoma's College Football Playoff hopes.

JASON FITZ: Oklahoma's playoff chances were dashed sooner than their fans ever would have expected after the upset of the day in college football. Kansas takes down the number six team in the country 38 to 33. How huge is this for Kansas football?

Think about this. They snap a 26-year losing streak to Oklahoma. They snap an 18-game losing streak to Oklahoma. They get their first top-10 win since 2008 and their first top-10 win since 1984 at home. Wow. They can now say that they beat Oklahoma in Oklahoma's first year in the Big 12 and in their last year in the Big 12.

How did they get it done? The first half of this thing was all about running the football. It looked like a physical football game. But the second half became about chasing 2-point conversion attempts for both sides, and it became about how you responded to big turnovers.

Late in the game, Kansas turns the ball over. It looks like Oklahoma is going to be able to seal the deal. The defense comes up big, forces the punt, gets the ball back. They try and drive down the field.

As they drive down the field, a huge fourth and 6 conversion out of nowhere puts Kansas in scoring position. Oklahoma lets them score, the right strategy to get the ball back, which looks smart for a minute, because Oklahoma then drives all the way down the field. But as time expires, they couldn't get the touchdown. They couldn't get it done, and Kansas gets the win.

Think about it. As the goalposts come down in Lawrence, we know a couple of things. Now, we know with the College Football Playoff Committee meeting next week, Oklahoma's job of getting there just got much more difficult. And on the Kansas side, we know Kansas under Lance Leipold has become a consistent team that plays solid football, and that every year, absolutely freaks out the entire football community with the huge upset. Congrats to the Jayhawks.