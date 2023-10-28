Advertisement

Kansas stuns Oklahoma after converting late fourth-down play

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Kansas has knocked Oklahoma from the unbeaten ranks.

The Jayhawks got a 9-yard run from Devin Neal with 55 seconds left and went on to a 38-33 victory over the Sooners in Big 12 play on Saturday.

The Sooners appeared to allow Neal to score the touchdown, offering little resistance.

They decided to give up the score rather than have Kansas run down the rest of the clock and kick what would have been a chip-shot field goal.

The TD was set up by a conversion on fourth-and-6.

