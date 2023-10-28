Kansas stuns Oklahoma after converting late fourth-down play
Kansas has knocked Oklahoma from the unbeaten ranks.
The Jayhawks got a 9-yard run from Devin Neal with 55 seconds left and went on to a 38-33 victory over the Sooners in Big 12 play on Saturday.
The Sooners appeared to allow Neal to score the touchdown, offering little resistance.
DEVIN NEAL 🔥🔥
Touchdown @KU_Football 😤 #FOXFieldPass pic.twitter.com/6ItHNRpkqf
— Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) October 28, 2023
They decided to give up the score rather than have Kansas run down the rest of the clock and kick what would have been a chip-shot field goal.
The TD was set up by a conversion on fourth-and-6.
4TH DOWN CONVERSION IS GOOD@KU_Football LOOKING DANGEROUS pic.twitter.com/a1tFxHfYX4
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023
ROCK CHALK@KU_Football upsets No. 6 Oklahoma in Lawrence 🙌 pic.twitter.com/aVDHuiWPwB
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023
Kansas, with its starting QB out, knocks off previously unbeaten Oklahoma 38-33 to reach bowl eligibility at 6-2.
Coach Lance Leipold has the Jayhawks bowling in back-to-back seasons for just the second time in school history (also did it in 2007-08).
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 28, 2023
Oklahoma’s 18-game win streak over Kansas, its longest active win streak against any opponent in the AP Poll era (since 1936), is over. Kansas wins 38-33.
It’s the Jayhawks’ first win over an AP Top 10 team since the 2008 Orange Bowl. Kansas had lost 19 straight vs the Top 10. pic.twitter.com/27LUFEF8AP
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 28, 2023