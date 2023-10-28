Kansas stuns Oklahoma after converting late fourth-down play

Kansas has knocked Oklahoma from the unbeaten ranks.

The Jayhawks got a 9-yard run from Devin Neal with 55 seconds left and went on to a 38-33 victory over the Sooners in Big 12 play on Saturday.

The Sooners appeared to allow Neal to score the touchdown, offering little resistance.

They decided to give up the score rather than have Kansas run down the rest of the clock and kick what would have been a chip-shot field goal.

The TD was set up by a conversion on fourth-and-6.

4TH DOWN CONVERSION IS GOOD@KU_Football LOOKING DANGEROUS pic.twitter.com/a1tFxHfYX4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

ROCK CHALK@KU_Football upsets No. 6 Oklahoma in Lawrence 🙌 pic.twitter.com/aVDHuiWPwB — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023

Kansas, with its starting QB out, knocks off previously unbeaten Oklahoma 38-33 to reach bowl eligibility at 6-2. Coach Lance Leipold has the Jayhawks bowling in back-to-back seasons for just the second time in school history (also did it in 2007-08). — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 28, 2023

Oklahoma’s 18-game win streak over Kansas, its longest active win streak against any opponent in the AP Poll era (since 1936), is over. Kansas wins 38-33. It’s the Jayhawks’ first win over an AP Top 10 team since the 2008 Orange Bowl. Kansas had lost 19 straight vs the Top 10. pic.twitter.com/27LUFEF8AP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 28, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire