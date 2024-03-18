Kansas State women's basketball players celebrate their No. 4 NCAA Tournament seed
The Shamrock Zone at Bramlage Coliseum erupts when the Kansas State women's basketball team learns it will play its NCAA Tournament opener at home.
Everything you need to keep up with the major women's conference tournaments across the country this week.
NBA fans can watch some of the best draft prospects in the NCAA tournament, but they might not be able to see the potential No. 1 pick.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
March Madness is damn near perfect. If anything, the 'First Four' should be wiped out.
Which teams have a realistic chance to cut down the nets?
Here are seven teams who could capture March magic this year.
Is this the year for Purdue to make a Final Four run?
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to Selection Sunday and the bracket of 68. The trio shares what they think the committee got right, got wrong and what matchups we can't wait to watch in the early and potentially late rounds.
Defending champion UConn is the No. 1 overall seed and the favorite to win the national title.
Selection Sunday is here.
The first weekend of March Madness is one of the biggest sports betting events of the year.
The postseason begins for most fantasy hoops leagues this week. Dan Titus helps you prep with his top waiver targets and schedule tips.
The Braves are aiming for a seventh straight division title. The Phillies have other ideas.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
Scottie Scheffler won the weekend, but Max Homa nearly crushed a dude's skull and Wyndham Clark suffered the unlucky break of the year.
Which teams should be most excited after a week of NFL free agency?
The vaunted Big East secured only three NCAA tournament bids after a trio of its bubble hopefuls were among the last teams left out of the field.
How can the betting world guide bracket picks?
This year’s committee only made one mistake when choosing bubble teams, but some of its seeding decisions were head-scratching to say the least.
In today's edition: Diving into the men's and women's brackets, Scottie and Carlos go back-to-back at the "fifth majors," Aaron Donald retires, and more.