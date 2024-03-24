Kansas State women's basketball guard Serena Sundell on getting NCAA No. 4 seed
Kansas State women's basketball guard Serena Sundell on why she is glad the Wildcats, and not Colorado, got a No. 4 NCAA Tournament seed.
Kansas State women's basketball guard Serena Sundell on why she is glad the Wildcats, and not Colorado, got a No. 4 NCAA Tournament seed.
Jack Gohlke etched his name into NCAA tournament lore with a 10 3-pointer effort that vanquished the Wildcats.
The Wildcats were eliminated from the first round of the NCAA tournament for the second time in three seasons on Thursday.
McCullar had been dealing with a knee injury for the past two month.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
The road to a championship once again goes through undefeated South Carolina, which secured its second consecutive No. 1 overall seed.
Selection Sunday is here.
Kansas, which started the season at No. 1 in the country, is struggling amid its worst Big 12 season in the Bill Self era.
St. John's is on a tear since Rick Pitino's February tirade and is one of this year's teams to avoid in the early rounds.
The Cougars won the best basketball conference in the country by two games in their first season in the Big 12.
It's the ninth straight Sweet 16 appearance for the Bulldogs.
The SEC commissioner wants more power conference teams in the tournament and doesn't seem to care what that means for the little guy. The problem is that those small conference teams are what make March Madness so special.
Most of the women's brackets were already busted midway through the first day of games, too.
Day 1 of Women’s March Madness delivered near-upsets, actual upsets and second-half comebacks.
Peter Angelos bought the Orioles for $173 million on Oct. 4, 1993.
The women's tournament has 11 games that tip off before 6 p.m. ET. The men's tournament has two.
The first full day of NCAA women's tournament action featured No. 11 Middle Tennessee upsetting No. 6 Louisville and plenty of other near-upsets.
The Walsh sisters are putting on a show at the NCAA championships.
Langborg had two 20-point games in the tournament a season ago for Princeton.
The NCAA tournament run no one saw coming will continue against No. 14 Oakland.
Caleb Foster had missed the last five games for the Blue Devils, but was hopeful to return for Friday’s matchup with Vermont.