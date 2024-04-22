Kansas State women's basketball adds the AAC player of the year via transfer portal

MANHATTAN — If getting center Ayoka Lee to return for another season was his biggest recruiting coup, Kansas State women's basketball coach Jeff Mittie's latest addition to the Wildcat roster is a close second.

K-State added some significant scoring punch to its lineup Sunday with a commitment from Tulsa transfer Temira Poindexter, the American Athletic Conference player of the year.

Poindexter, a 6-foot-1 forward from Sapulpa, Oklahoma, averaged 21 points and 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocked shots this past season in helping lead the Golden Hurricane to a 25-10 record and the quarterfinals of the Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament. She also made 85 3-pointers.

In her three years at Tulsa, which included 87 starts in 93 games, Poindexter averaged 16.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Poindexter is the second transfer pickup for K-State, which earlier landed 6-3 Missouri State forward Kennedy Taylor. Taylor, the Missouri Valley Conference sixth player of the year, averaged 10.7 points and 7.1 rebounds.

With Lee deciding to return for a fifth season granted by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, K-State brings back eight of its top nine scorers from a team that went 26-8, advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and finished No. 18 in the final national coaches poll. That includes first team all-conference selections Lee and point guard Serena Sundell, along with three-year starters Jaelyn and Brylee Glenn.

The Wildcats lost one starter in super-senior guard Gabby Gregory, who averaged 9.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Reserve forward Heavenly Greer and guard Ja'Mia Harris also left via the transfer portal.

Poindexter should provide a nice scoring complement to Lee, who averaged 19.7 points and 8.6 rebounds, and Sundell, who added 12.1 points and 5.6 assists per game.

