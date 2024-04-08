Kansas State Wildcats star Ayoka Lee announces decision about her basketball future

One of the best players to ever wear a purple uniform for the Kansas State women’s basketball team has decided to stay with the Wildcats.

Ayoka Lee, a senior center who averaged 19.7 points and 8.6 rebounds this year, has announced that she will return to college and spend one more season putting up big numbers in Manhattan.

K-State announced her plans to return for one final year on Sunday night.

This was expected when the deadline to declare for the WNBA Draft came and went last week without Lee electing to pursue a professional career.

Nevertheless, it is excellent news for Jeff Mittie and his basketball team as the Wildcats look to build on all the success they had this past season on their way to a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Lee has become a dominant force in the Big 12 whenever she is healthy.

This past season, she earned all-conference honors and was also considered an All-American by several media outlets.

Lee is the first player in K-State women’s basketball history with two or more seasons of 500 points, 200 rebounds and 75 blocks.

This season, she ranked sixth in the nation and led the Big 12 in field goal percentage.

With Lee leading the way, K-State won 26 games this season and finished third in the Big 12 standings before bowing out of the NCAA Tournament in the round of 32. The Wildcats were ranked for 18 consecutive weeks and climbed all the way up to No. 2 in the middle of the season.

K-State will continue to aim high next season with Lee returning as a dominant figure in the front court.