Kansas State Wildcats standout Cooper Beebe picked by Dallas Cowboys in NFL Draft

One of the best offensive linemen to ever play for Kansas State is all set to continue his football career in the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys selected Beebe with the No. 73 overall pick in the third round of the NFL Draft on Friday.

Beebe is a 6-foot-3 and 322-pound behemoth from Kansas City who played for Piper High before he committed to the Wildcats.

He played both guard and tackle at K-State, but he figures to play mostly on the interior as a professional. That versatility, combined with his football IQ and obvious strength, made him a surefire NFL Draft pick.

Beebe could turn out to be a steal for the Cowboys on the second day of this draft. Although you never know how a prospect will adjust to the next level, Beebe is such a gifted blocker that he was able to make himself stand out as K-State’s best player even though he never touched the ball.

Many thought Beebe would have also picked early in the 2023 NFL Draft had he decided to leave college a year early. But he stayed in school to improve his stock and make a case for the prestigious Ring of Honor at K-State.

Beebe was named offensive lineman of the year multiple times in the Big 12. He also earned consensus All-America honors as a senior.

He’ll be reunited with former Wildcats teammate Deuce Vaughn on the Cowboys’ roster. Vaughn is a Dallas running back.