Kansas State Wildcats schedule future football series with a remaining Pac-12 team

The Kansas State football team has added an opponent from a power conference to two of its future schedules.

Well, kind of.

The Wildcats have announced that they will play a home-and-home series against the Oregon State Beavers in 2030 and 2031, with the first game taking place at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan and the return trip happening a year later at Reser Stadium in Corvalis, Oregon.

Had this series been agreed to last year, it would have been billed as must-see football between teams from the Big 12 and the Pac-12 conferences. Now, conference affiliation is murky for the Beavers.

The Pac-12 is down to just two teams at the moment, with Oregon State and Washington State pushing the league forward after all of its other former members left for the ACC, Big 12 and Big Ten.

What conference will Oregon State call home in 2030? Good question.

Still, K-State and Oregon State could give fans a pair of entertaining games. The Wildcats are coming off a nine-win season in which they won the Pop-Tarts Bowl, while the Beavers went 8-5 and ended the year with a loss to Notre Dame at the Sun Bowl.

The Wildcats are also scheduled to play Washington State in future seasons. They will host the Cougars in 2026 and head to Washington State in 2029.

K-State was previously scheduled to play Big Ten team Rutgers in 2030 and 2031, but athletic director Gene Taylor told the Eagle that series will no longer take place. It has been replaced with these games against Oregon State.